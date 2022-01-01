Chantal ZOCCARATO (PIQUET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Robert Bonnaud (Fontenay Le Comte)- Fontenay le comte 1974 - 1979
Collège François Viete- Fontenay le comte 1979 - 1983
Lycée Paul Sabatier- Carcassonne 1983 - 1987
Lycée Jean Lurçat- Perpignan 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
Inspection Académique Aude - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Carcassonne 1997 - 2008
Inspection Académique De L'aude- Carcassonne 1997 - 2008
COLLEGE GASTON BONHEUR - SecrÃ©taire administrative (Administratif)- Trebes 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Chantal ZOCCARATO (PIQUET)
Vit Ã :
VILLALIER, France
NÃ©e le :
4 mai 1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Parti de Fontenay à l'issue du collège.
Profession :
Adjoint Administratif
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni
