Charlotte ROSS (BOSLER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pons Saravi (Sarrebourg)- Sarrebourg 1984 - 1989
-
Collège La Mesange- Sarrebourg 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg 1993 - 1996
-
IUT TECH DE CO- Illkirch graffenstaden 1997 - 1999
-
Université Robert Schuman : Strasbourg Iii- Strasbourg 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
EUDOWEB - Consultante (Autre)- Levallois perret 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Charlotte ROSS (BOSLER)
-
Vit à :
COMPIEGNE, France
-
Née le :
11 déc. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projets
Situation familiale :
marié(e)