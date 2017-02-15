Christelle BROCHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Citroen Orléans  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Olivet 2005 - 2005

  • YOU SAUVETRE  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Pithiviers le vieil 2005 - 2005

  • REAGROUP  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Boigny sur bionne

    comptable trÃ©sorerie

    2006 - 2006

  • Mediapost  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Saint jean de la ruelle 2006 - 2007

  • Auchan  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  SAINT JEAN DE LA RUELLE 2006 - 2007

  • Aérowatt  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Ingre 2006 - 2006

  • Aérowatt  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Ingre 2007 - 2007

  • LECLERC  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Olivet 2007 - 2007

  • Amazon  - EmployÃ©e (Production)

     -  BOIGNY SUR BIONNE 2007 - 2007

  • Amazon  - EmployÃ©e (Production)

     -  SARAN 2007 - 2013

  • CAUDALIE  - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)

     -  Saint jean de braye 2014 - 2014

  • CAUDALIE  - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)

     -  Saint jean de braye 2014 - 2014

  • CAUDALIE  - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)

     -  Saint jean de braye 2014 - 2014

  • Fdl Chocolaterie  - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)

     -  Neuville aux bois 2014 - 2014

  • ITRC  - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)

     -  Ingre 2014 - 2014

  • ITRC  - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)

     -  Ingre 2015 - 2015

  • CAUDALIE  - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)

     -  Saint jean de braye 2015 - 2015

  • CAUDALIE  - PrÃ©paratrice de commandes  (Production)

     -  Saint jean de braye 2016 - 2016

  • Ge Ouest  - OpÃ©ratrice logistique polyvalente  (Production)

     -  Orleans 2018 - 2018

  • DIRECTLOG  - EmployÃ©e polyvalente  (Production)

     -  Orleans 2019 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christelle BROCHARD

  • Vit Ã  :

    OZOIR LE BREUIL, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    7 janv. 1986 (36 ans)

  • Description

    Ethan est né le 7 février 2011 à 14h06, il pèse 2.480kg pour 48,5 cm.
    il nous comble de bonheur!!!

  • Profession :

    PrÃ©paratrice de commande

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

