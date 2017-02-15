Christelle BROCHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MADELEINE- Orleans 1989 - 1990
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Escrennes)- Escrennes 1991 - 1993
-
Ecole Primaire (Mareau Aux Bois)- Mareau aux bois 1993 - 1994
-
Ecole De La Laiterie (Santeau)- Santeau 1994 - 1995
-
Ecole Primaire (Mareau Aux Bois)- Mareau aux bois 1995 - 1997
-
Collège Denis Poisson- Pithiviers 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Duhamel Du Monceau- Pithiviers 2001 - 2004
-
Lycée Benjamin Franklin- Orleans 2004 - 2006
Parcours club
-
CNP- Pithiviers 2001 - 2002
-
VC PITHIVIERS- Pithiviers 2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Citroen Orléans - Stagiaire (Autre)- Olivet 2005 - 2005
-
YOU SAUVETRE - Stagiaire (Autre)- Pithiviers le vieil 2005 - 2005
-
REAGROUP - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Boigny sur bionne
comptable trÃ©sorerie2006 - 2006
-
Mediapost - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Saint jean de la ruelle 2006 - 2007
-
Auchan - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- SAINT JEAN DE LA RUELLE 2006 - 2007
-
Aérowatt - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Ingre 2006 - 2006
-
Aérowatt - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Ingre 2007 - 2007
-
LECLERC - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Olivet 2007 - 2007
-
Amazon - EmployÃ©e (Production)- BOIGNY SUR BIONNE 2007 - 2007
-
Amazon - EmployÃ©e (Production)- SARAN 2007 - 2013
-
CAUDALIE - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)- Saint jean de braye 2014 - 2014
-
CAUDALIE - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)- Saint jean de braye 2014 - 2014
-
CAUDALIE - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)- Saint jean de braye 2014 - 2014
-
Fdl Chocolaterie - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)- Neuville aux bois 2014 - 2014
-
ITRC - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)- Ingre 2014 - 2014
-
ITRC - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)- Ingre 2015 - 2015
-
CAUDALIE - PrÃ©paratrice de commande (Production)- Saint jean de braye 2015 - 2015
-
CAUDALIE - PrÃ©paratrice de commandes (Production)- Saint jean de braye 2016 - 2016
-
Ge Ouest - OpÃ©ratrice logistique polyvalente (Production)- Orleans 2018 - 2018
-
DIRECTLOG - EmployÃ©e polyvalente (Production)- Orleans 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christelle BROCHARD
-
Vit Ã :
OZOIR LE BREUIL, France
-
NÃ©e le :
7 janv. 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ethan est né le 7 février 2011 à 14h06, il pèse 2.480kg pour 48,5 cm.
il nous comble de bonheur!!!
Profession :
PrÃ©paratrice de commande
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christelle BROCHARD a ajoutÃ© CAUDALIE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christelle BROCHARD a ajoutÃ© Ge Ouest Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christelle BROCHARD a ajoutÃ© DIRECTLOG Ã son parcours professionnel
-
-
Christelle BROCHARD a ajoutÃ© Itrc Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christelle BROCHARD a ajoutÃ© Itrc Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christelle BROCHARD a ajoutÃ© Fdl Chocolaterie Ã son parcours professionnel
-
-
-
-
Christelle BROCHARD a reconnu Christelle BROCHARD sur la photo année 1993-1994
-
Christelle BROCHARD a reconnu Pauline GOEFFON sur la photo CP
-
Christelle BROCHARD a reconnu Charlotte PALLIER sur la photo CP
-
Christelle BROCHARD a reconnu Lydie BENNEY sur la photo CP
-
Christelle BROCHARD a reconnu Pauline DESPREZ sur la photo CP