Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Château (Vierzon)- Vierzon 1976 - 1978
-
Ecole Château (Vierzon)- Vierzon 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Notre-dame- Vierzon 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Edouard Vaillant- Vierzon 1987 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Intermarche - Employée commerciale- Vierzon 1990 - 1997
-
Shopi - Responsable de magasin- GRACAY 2003 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
DOJO VIERZONNAIS- Vierzon 1995 - 2001
-
Aïkido Club- Vatan 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle CLASSEAU (LEJEUNE)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
20 mai 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 4 ENFANTS
Profession :
RESPONSABLE de magasin
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Royaume-Uni
-
