Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES VIOLETTES- Amiens
Maternelle et primaire. Il y avait beaucoup de classes Ã l'Ã©poque. J'en ai rencontrÃ© du monde.1976 - 1984
-
Collège Guy Mareschal- Amiens 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Edouard Gand- Amiens 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée La Hotoie- Amiens 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Edouard Gand- Amiens 1992 - 1994
-
GEFODIS- Corbie 1997 - 1997
-
A.f.p.a. (Rue De Poulainville)- Amiens 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Intermarché Péronne - Formation Chef de Rayon MG - GEFODIS (Autre)- Peronne 1997 - 1997
-
Intermarche Roye - Formation Chef de Rayon MG - GEFODIS (Autre)- Roye 1997 - 1997
-
SARL P PONTHIEUX - SecrÃ©taire comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Amiens 2000 - 2004
-
Laurent Ponthieux - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Autre)- Amiens 2004 - 2008
-
Hp Industrie - SecrÃ©taire comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Amiens 2008 - 2010
-
H. P. Industrie - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Amiens 2010 - 2011
-
Foyer Appartement Les Cèdres - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Amiens 2012 - maintenant
-
Adapei 80 Foyer Aquarelle - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Amiens 2012 - 2016
-
Adapei 80 Foyer Hébergement Cagny - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Cagny 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christelle HARLÃ‰
-
-
NÃ©e le :
5 avril 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"J'ai souffert souvent, je m'suis trompée quelque fois, mais j'ai aimé. C'est moi qui ai vécu."
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire comptable
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Royaume-Uni
-
