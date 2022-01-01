Christelle LAMARTINE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Mouilleron le captif 1974 - 1979
Ecole Saint Joseph (Mouilleron Le Captif)- Mouilleron le captif 1979 - 1982
Collège Sacré Coeur- La roche sur yon 1982 - 1986
Lycée Saint-joseph- La roche sur yon 1986 - 1989
Lpo Sacré Coeur- Nantes 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
SEAKING FRANCE - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Nantes 1991 - 1993
INSTITUT JEUNES AVEUGLES - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Vertou 1994 - 1994
Space Déco- Brie comte robert 1994 - 1994
LOGISMAT - Commercial (Commercial)- Guignes 1995 - 1998
MATHIS TECHNOLOGIES- Soullans 2000 - 2000
ETUDE MONNIER- La roche sur yon 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christelle LAMARTINE
Vit à :
MOUILLERON-LE-CAPTIF, France
Née en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - - Royaume-Uni