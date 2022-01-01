Christelle LOPES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Ivry sur seine 1977 - 1981
-
ROMAIN ROLLAND- Vitry sur seine 1981 - 1986
-
LEP ERIK SATIE- Le kremlin bicetre 1986 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Nouvelles Frontières - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Paris 1988 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle LOPES
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARTIN DE CRAU, France
-
Née le :
16 juin 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je me suis exilée dans le sud avec ma petite famille...
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
