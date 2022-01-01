Christelle SAURIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Guerin 1988 - 1990
-
Ecole (Bouglon)- Bouglon 1990 - 1992
-
Ecole (Argenton)- Argenton 1992 - 1994
-
Ecole (Bouglon)- Bouglon 1994 - 1996
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Casteljaloux 1996 - 2001
-
Collège Daniel Castaing- Le mas d'agenais 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Antoine Lomet- Agen 2001 - 2003
-
Lse Cuisines Hart- Marmande 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle SAURIN
-
Vit à :
MARMANDE, France
-
Née en :
1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ouvriere
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1