Christelle SOYER (FERAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE MATERNELLES DE TROARN

     -  Troarn 1974 - 1977

  • école Primaire

     -  Troarn

    CP - CE1 - CE2 - CM1B mme CASTEL - CM2A mme LE BEL

    1977 - 1983

  • Collège Montgomery

     -  Troarn

    6Ã¨meD (Mr Nicolas= FranÃ§ais, Mr mazza=math, mme Tablin=LV1, Mr Jeanne=hist gÃ©o, Mr laurent=Sce Physique, Mr coulon Sce Nat, Mme lagae, Mme pupin=dessin, Mme blanche=EMT, Mr legrand=Sport) 5Ã¨meD (Mr NHedoux= FranÃ§ais, Mr caron=math, mr Jolivet=LV1, Mr Jeanne=hist gÃ©o, Mr berthelot=Sce Physique, Mr coulon Sce Nat, Mme lagae, Mme pupin=dessin,Mr touret=EMT Mr legrand=Sport) 4Ã¨meA - 3Ã¨meA

    1983 - 1987

  • Collège Boris Vian

     -  Mezidon canon

    3Ã¨meB (profs : baruffolo= FranÃ§ais, langlais=math, alix=LV1, baillure=hist gÃ©o, lecamelie=Sce Physique, griveau= Sce Nat, marcadet=musique, ducler=dessin, tribouillard=EMT, le garnier=Sport, hallais=LV2)

    1987 - 1988

  • Lycée Jean Rostand

     -  Caen

    CLASSES DE : 2e13 - 1Ã¨reS2 - 1Ã¨reGG - TerminalG2-3

    1988 - 1992

  • Lycée Jean Rostand

     -  Caen

    BTS INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION

    1992 - 1994

  • I.a.e.

     -  Caen 2005 - 2007

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour
    recherche anciens camarades de classe et aussi des photos
    merci à tous

  • Profession :

    MANAGER UEP

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages