Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLES DE TROARN- Troarn 1974 - 1977
école Primaire- Troarn
CP - CE1 - CE2 - CM1B mme CASTEL - CM2A mme LE BEL1977 - 1983
Collège Montgomery- Troarn
Collège Boris Vian- Mezidon canon
Lycée Jean Rostand- Caen
CLASSES DE : 2e13 - 1Ã¨reS2 - 1Ã¨reGG - TerminalG2-31988 - 1992
Lycée Jean Rostand- Caen
BTS INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION1992 - 1994
I.a.e.- Caen 2005 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christelle SOYER (FERAL)
Vit Ã :
SOLIERS, France
NÃ©e le :
18 fÃ©vr. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour
recherche anciens camarades de classe et aussi des photos
merci à tous
Profession :
MANAGER UEP
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Christelle SOYER (FERAL) a reconnu Christelle SOYER sur la photo 4eA
Christelle SOYER (FERAL) a reconnu Christelle SOYER sur la photo CM1