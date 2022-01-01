Christelle VAILLANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Moulin (La Roche Sur Yon)- La roche sur yon 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Des Gondoliers- La roche sur yon 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Polyvalent- La roche sur yon 1987 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
REGIONAL AIRLINES - Ouvrière (Production)- Nantes 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle VAILLANT
-
Vit à :
LA MONTAGNE, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J''''ai 2 enfants et je travaille sur nantes.
Profession :
AGENT DE REPROGRAMMATION hop! filiale air france
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2