Christian AUDAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Alouette(Joué-les-tours)- Tours 1960 - 1965
-
ECOLE ALOUETTE- Joue les tours 1960 - 1965
-
Lycée Grandmont- Tours
CollÃ¨ge1965 - 1969
-
Lycée Grandmont- Tours
LycÃ©e1969 - 1973
-
Lycee Camille Guerin, Classes Preparatoires- Poitiers
Sup. Bio, SpÃ©. Bio1973 - 1975
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique De Rennes- Rennes 1975 - 1978
Parcours club
-
ECLAIREURS ET ECLAIREUSES DE FRANCE- Joue les tours 1964 - 1972
-
ECLAIREUSES ET ECLAIREURS DE FRANCE- Loches 1968 - 1971
-
ECLAIREUSES ET ECLAIREURS DE FRANCE- Tours 1968 - 1971
-
USF SPELEOLOGIE- Fontenay sous bois
TrÃ©sorier Animateur1995 - maintenant
-
CHBV- Nogent sur marne 2000 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
DIRECTION CENTRALE DU GENIE- Versailles
AppelÃ©1979 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Unilog (Logica) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Programmeur; Chef de projet1980 - 1985
-
Nouvelles Frontières - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Responsable Etude Informatique1985 - 1989
-
BANQUE INDOSUEZ- Paris
Responsable Infocentre1989 - 1998
-
Indosuez (Crédit Agricole) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Responsable des applications de Gestion Actif-Passif1998 - 2003
-
Calyon (Crédit Agricole) - Informaticien (Informatique)- SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES
Responsable d'Applications2003 - 2015
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian AUDAS
-
Vit Ã :
FONTENAY SOUS BOIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vous souhaite une excellente journée
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur en informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Bangladesh - Belgique - Birmanie - Danemark - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Malaisie - Maroc - NÃ©pal - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
ArmÃ©nie - Australie - AzerbaÃ¯djan - Bhoutan - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Bulgarie - Croatie - GÃ©orgie - Kazakhstan - Mongolie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Serbie - SlovÃ©nie - Turquie
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Pascal DUPONT sur la photo terminale C2
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Jean CLEROUIN sur la photo terminale C2
-
Christian AUDAS a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Noelle RAVALEC (GUILLO) sur la photo Promo R75
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Marc DELIVRÃ‰ sur la photo Promo R75
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Christian AUDAS sur la photo Promo R75
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Pierre-Henry BAILLIARD sur la photo 1ere C
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Patrick SUPLISSON sur la photo 1ere C
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Pascal HAMAYON sur la photo 1ere C
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Elisabeth GUILMET sur la photo 1ere C
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Christian AUDAS sur la photo 1ere C
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Christian AUDAS sur la photo 4ème
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Christian AUDAS sur la photo 5 M1
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Christian AUDAS sur la photo CE1 ou CE2
-
Christian AUDAS a reconnu Annick PETRAUD (HERVE) sur la photo CM 1