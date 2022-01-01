RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Biganos dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ALPHONSE DUPEUX- Bordeaux 1959 - 1967
Collège Saint-genès- Bordeaux 1967 - 1969
Collège Alain Fournier- Bordeaux 1969 - 1971
Lycée François Magendie- Bordeaux 1971 - 1976
Afpa Labège- Toulouse 1978 - 1979
Parcours militaire
1er Dragons- Lure
transmissions1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
Veolia Eau (Veolia) - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)- BIGANOS 2004 - 2015
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian GARRIT
Vit Ã :
BIGANOS, France
NÃ© le :
24 juin 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je me suis marié le 5 juillet 2008 ; nous vivons ensemble depuis 1985.
Profession :
Technicien service des eaux
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
