Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  la PossonniÃ¨re dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Christian GAUDIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christian GAUDIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA POSSONNIERE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 fÃ©vr. 1951 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Rendez vous sur mon blog:
    http://Christian.gaudin.com

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages