Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE BOULOURIS- Boulouris 1960 - 1966
-
ECOLE BOULOURIS- Saint raphael 1961 - 1967
-
Collège Alphonse Karr- Saint raphael 1966 - 1969
-
C.e.t St Claude- Grasse
Interne, en classe d'Ã©lectrotechnique.1969 - 1972
Parcours club
-
CARF- Saint raphael 1966 - 1969
Parcours militaire
-
Cfm Hourtin- Hourtin 1973 - 1973
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1973 - 1973
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian LAZZERINI
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-RAPHAÃ‹L, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 juin 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous!
si vous souhaitez reprendre contact avec moi, aucune hésitation..
"LAISSEZ MOI UN MESSAGE ICI".Peut-être à bientôt! Christian
Profession :
RÃ©gisseur de scÃ¨ne
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Birmanie - Cambodge - Chine - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - KoweÃ¯t - Laos - Malaisie - Pakistan - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - Russie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
GroÃ«nland - - Taïwan - ViÃªt Nam
-
