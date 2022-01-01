Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Saint-RaphaÃ«l

Christian LAZZERINI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • CARF

     -  Saint raphael 1966 - 1969

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christian LAZZERINI

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT-RAPHAÃ‹L, France

  • NÃ© le :

    1 juin 1955 (66 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous!
    si vous souhaitez reprendre contact avec moi, aucune hésitation..
    "LAISSEZ MOI UN MESSAGE ICI".Peut-être à bientôt! Christian

  • Profession :

    RÃ©gisseur de scÃ¨ne

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    GroÃ«nland - - Taïwan - ViÃªt Nam