Christian LOUSTALET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sligos Puis Atos  - Technicien de maintenance niveau 1 (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1981 - 1991

  • ECONOCOM SERVICES  - Technicien de maintenance niveau 3 (Informatique)

     -  Courbevoie 1991 - 2001

  • COLT TELECOMMUNICATIONS  - Administrateur rÃ©seau Bureautique (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Administrateur serveur et assistance poste de travail utilisateur.

    2001 - 2003

  • ECS  - Technicien de maintenance poste de travail (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre

    Maintenance des postes de travail, imprimante et serveur.

    2006 - 2010

  • ECS  - Technicien de maintenance serveur Wintel (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre

    Maintenance des serveurs et blade sur la gamme HP, IBM, DELL, FUJITSU

    2010 - 2018

  • EVERNEX  - SUPPORT ENGINEER (Technique)

     -  Aulnay sous bois 2018 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christian LOUSTALET

  • Vit Ã  :

    ERAGNY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    16 aoÃ»t 1962 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Support Engineer

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :