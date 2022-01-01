Christian LOUSTALET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Schnapper- Saint germain en laye 1968 - 1973
-
CES SCHNAPPER- Saint germain en laye 1973 - 1978
-
JEAN BAPTISTE POCQUELIN- Saint germain en laye 1978 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Sligos Puis Atos - Technicien de maintenance niveau 1 (Informatique)- Paris 1981 - 1991
-
ECONOCOM SERVICES - Technicien de maintenance niveau 3 (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1991 - 2001
-
COLT TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Administrateur rÃ©seau Bureautique (Informatique)- Paris
Administrateur serveur et assistance poste de travail utilisateur.2001 - 2003
-
ECS - Technicien de maintenance poste de travail (Informatique)- Nanterre
Maintenance des postes de travail, imprimante et serveur.2006 - 2010
-
ECS - Technicien de maintenance serveur Wintel (Informatique)- Nanterre
Maintenance des serveurs et blade sur la gamme HP, IBM, DELL, FUJITSU2010 - 2018
-
EVERNEX - SUPPORT ENGINEER (Technique)- Aulnay sous bois 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
1er Rpima- Bayonne 1983 - 1984
Parcours club
-
Stade Claude Fichot- Conflans sainte honorine 1997 - maintenant
-
Roller 2 Rien- Argenteuil 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian LOUSTALET
-
Vit Ã :
ERAGNY, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 aoÃ»t 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Support Engineer
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
