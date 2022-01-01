Christian MERCADAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Pierre Vernier- Ornans 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Jules Haag- Besancon 1989 - 1993
-
Ecole Nationale D'ingénieurs De Belfort- Belfort 1993 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
DAVID BROWN RADICON - Stagiaire Maintenance (Technique)- Huddersfield 1998 - 1998
-
UDD FIM - Responsable de Projet (Informatique)- Delle
Chef de projet BPCS1999 - 2001
-
GENERAL ELECTRICS ENERGY PRODUCT EUROPE- Belfort 2001 - maintenant
-
General Electric- Belfort 2001 - maintenant
-
GEEPE - Responsable Appro., Planification et Logistique (Production)- Bourogne
Rotor Cell - GSC Manager2001 - 2004
-
GEEPE - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Belfort
Commercial Manager, puis Pricing Analyst2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian MERCADAL
-
Vit à :
DANJOUTIN, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Pricing Analyst
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1