Christian MERCADAL

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • DAVID BROWN RADICON  - Stagiaire Maintenance (Technique)

     -  Huddersfield 1998 - 1998

  • UDD FIM  - Responsable de Projet (Informatique)

     -  Delle

    Chef de projet BPCS

    1999 - 2001

  • GENERAL ELECTRICS ENERGY PRODUCT EUROPE

     -  Belfort 2001 - maintenant

  • General Electric

     -  Belfort 2001 - maintenant

  • GEEPE  - Responsable Appro., Planification et Logistique (Production)

     -  Bourogne

    Rotor Cell - GSC Manager

    2001 - 2004

  • GEEPE  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Belfort

    Commercial Manager, puis Pricing Analyst

    2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Pricing Analyst

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :