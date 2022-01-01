Francisco MARTINS TCHIC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les 7 Ecluses (Ecuisses)- Ecuisses 1980 - 1984
-
COLLEGE LES EPONTOTS- Le creusot 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Léon Blum Site Jean Jaurès- Le creusot 1989 - 1992
-
IUT LE CREUSOT- Le creusot 1992 - 1994
-
Ecole Nationale D'ingénieurs De Belfort - Autre- Belfort 1995 - 1999
-
CPS - Autre- Zaragoza 1997 - 1998
Parcours club
-
ABC- Le creusot
Champions de Bourgogne Cadets 1992... Amer, Rachid, David, Sydney, Carlos, Boucif, Mouss', Arnaud...1989 - 1995
-
J.s.torcy Basket- Torcy 1991 - 1992
-
Bde Eni Belfort- Belfort 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Alstom Transport (Alstom)- LE CREUSOT 1996 - 1996
-
Valeo- ZARAGOZA 1999 - 2000
-
Valeo - Ingénieur (Technique)- ZARAGOZA 1999 - 2000
-
Valeo - Ouvrier (Production)- MARTORELLES 2001 - 2002
-
Doga S.a. - Cadre technique (Technique)- Abrera 2002 - 2003
-
Amcor Flexibles - Directeur de l'organisation (Production)- Granollers 2004 - 2016
-
Wipak Group - Supply Chain Group Manager (Direction générale)- Bömitz 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Francisco MARTINS TCHIC
-
Vit à :
CASTELLDEFELS, Espagne
-
Né le :
18 févr. 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bondilly, Ecuisses, Torcy, Le Creusot, Besançon, Belfort, Saragosse, Bresil, Barcelone... n'hesitez pas!
Profession :
Directeur supply chain
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
