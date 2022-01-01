Maria MARTINS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Les Epontots- Montcenis 1988 - 1991
-
CENTRE DE READAPTATION POUR DEFICIENTS VISUELS- Clermont ferrand 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Privé Godefroy De Bouillon- Clermont ferrand
BAC GESTION COMPTA1993 - 1995
-
Université Blaise Pascal : Clermont-ferrand Ii- Clermont ferrand
LCE ESPAGNOL1995 - 2001
-
Collège Les Epontots- Montcenis 2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole D'architecture - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Clermont ferrand 2001 - 2003
-
Ministère De La Défense - Secrétaire (Administratif)- SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE 2003 - 2007
-
526bt- Saint germain en laye 2003 - 2007
-
ELT - Secrétaire (Administratif)- Tours 2007 - maintenant
-
DRHAT TOURS - Adjointe administrativeundefined (Administratif)- Tours 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Maria MARTINS
-
Vit à :
JOUE LES TOURS, France
-
Née en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou tout le monde.
Les années passent et on se perd de vue..... Si jamais vous me reconnaissez venez me faire un petit coucou. je serais contente d'avoir de vous nouvelles.
J'ai quitté la vie parisienne il y a 2 ans maintenant (sans regrets) et je suis installée à Joué-Lès-Tours où je suis adjoint administratif. A bientôt.
Profession :
FONCTIONAIRE
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
