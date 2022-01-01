Maria MARTINS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ecole D'architecture  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Clermont ferrand 2001 - 2003

  • Ministère De La Défense  - Secrétaire (Administratif)

     -  SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE 2003 - 2007

  • 526bt

     -  Saint germain en laye 2003 - 2007

  • ELT  - Secrétaire (Administratif)

     -  Tours 2007 - maintenant

  • DRHAT TOURS  - Adjointe administrativeundefined (Administratif)

     -  Tours 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Maria MARTINS

  • Vit à :

    JOUE LES TOURS, France

  • Née en :

    1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou tout le monde.
    Les années passent et on se perd de vue..... Si jamais vous me reconnaissez venez me faire un petit coucou. je serais contente d'avoir de vous nouvelles.
    J'ai quitté la vie parisienne il y a 2 ans maintenant (sans regrets) et je suis installée à Joué-Lès-Tours où je suis adjoint administratif. A bientôt.

  • Profession :

    FONCTIONAIRE

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages