Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Saint jean de braye 1970 - 1974
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Saint jean de braye 1971 - 1973
-
BOURDON BLANC- Orleans 1973 - 1975
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Saint jean de braye 2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent) - Controleuse (Production)- ORMES 1975 - 1986
-
Gemey Maybelline (L'oréal) - Opératrice VAO (Production)- ORMES 1988 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christiane DELETOILE (MERCIER)
-
Vit à :
INGRE, France
-
Née le :
23 janv. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Opératrice de conditionnement
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3