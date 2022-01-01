RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Redessan
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRADEAU LA SEDE- Tarbes 1969 - 1973
-
Collège Pradeau-la Sède- Tarbes 1973 - 1982
-
Lycée Professionnel Azereix- Tarbes
BEP STENO DACTYLO1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Cscan - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Autre)- Nimes 1996 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine CHRISTINE PECUNE (PECUNE)
-
Vit Ã :
REDESSAN, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 sept. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
