Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Léon Bourgeois- Colombes 1969 - 1973
Collège Lakanal- Colombes 1974 - 1976
Institution Ste Jeanne D'arc- Colombes 1975 - 1978
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Colombes 1976 - 1979
MARCEAU DELORME- Bois colombes 1978 - 1981
STE GENNEVIEVE COURBEVOIE- Courbevoie 1981 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine LE CAT
Vit Ã :
COLOMBES, France
NÃ©e le :
4 fÃ©vr. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
NATURE SPONTANEE PLEINE D HUMOUR ET TRES ACTIVE J' AIME LA VIE LES AMIS LES BONS REPAS. LA NATURE...LA FAMILLE
Profession :
Assistante
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Christine LE CAT a ajoutÃ© STE GENNEVIEVE COURBEVOIE Ã son parcours scolaire
Christine LE CAT a ajoutÃ© LYCEE ROBERT SHUMAN Ã son parcours scolaire
Christine LE CAT a reconnu Franck ADAM sur la photo 6eme
Christine LE CAT a reconnu Christine LE CAT sur la photo 6eme
Christine LE CAT a ajoutÃ© Léon Bourgeois Ã son parcours scolaire
Christine LE CAT a reconnu Florence LEMAITRE sur la photo 3 ième
Christine LE CAT a reconnu Christine LE CAT sur la photo 3 ième