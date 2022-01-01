Christine NIEUTIN (EPINETTE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sopedi  - Employée (Autre)

     -  Wissous 1986 - 1991

  • IMPROFSET  - Employée (Autre)

     -  Chatillon coligny 1991 - 1992

  • Imprimerie Ipp  - Employée (Autre)

     -  Nemours

    Infographiste en PAO ipp-imprimeur

    1992 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infographiste

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :