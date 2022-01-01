Christine NIEUTIN (EPINETTE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle La Vallée Aux Renards- L'hay les roses 1971 - 1974
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LA VALLEE AUX RENARDS- L'hay les roses 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- L'hay les roses 1979 - 1983
-
Lpr D'art Graphique Corvisart- Paris 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Sopedi - Employée (Autre)- Wissous 1986 - 1991
-
IMPROFSET - Employée (Autre)- Chatillon coligny 1991 - 1992
-
Imprimerie Ipp - Employée (Autre)- Nemours
Infographiste en PAO ipp-imprimeur1992 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine NIEUTIN (EPINETTE)
-
Vit à :
MONTCOURT FROMONVILLE, France
-
Née en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infographiste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
