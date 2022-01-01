Christophe ALTMEYER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE SABLON PROST- Metz
École Maternelle & Primaire1980 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Xxiii- Metz
Collège1986 - 1988
-
Collège Lucien Pougue- Remilly
Collège1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Louis Vincent- Metz
Lycée technique1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Metz
Seconde Arts Plastiques Première & Terminale Informatique1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Metz
BTS Informatique1995 - 1997
-
AFPA- Metz
Formation Concepteur de Site Web (DreamWeaver, Flash, InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop)2001 - 2002
-
ARIES- Annecy
Formation Infographiste 3D (3DS Max)2004 - 2004
-
E-tribart- Nimes
Initiation Infographie 3D (Maya, ZBrush)2012 - 2012
-
E-tribart- Nimes
Perfectionnement Infographie 3D (animation, FX, rendus, etc.) Spécialisation en animation de personnages2012 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
-
SOLED DECOLLETAGE - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Mondelange 1997 - 1999
-
INFOTEAM - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1999 - 1999
-
Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic - Analyste programmeur (Commercial)- STRASBOURG 2000 - 2001
-
Club Méditerranée - G.-O. Informaticien (Autre)- FORT DE FRANCE 2002 - 2003
-
LABORATOIRES LEHNING - Infographiste PAO (Marketing)- Sainte barbe 2005 - 2005
-
Club Méditerranée - Réceptionniste (Autre)- CHAMONIX MONT BLANC 2006 - 2006
-
LABORATOIRES LEHNING - Infographiste PAO (Marketing)- Sainte barbe 2006 - 2007
-
REPROGRAPHIC - Infographiste dupli-reprographe (Autre)- Metz 2007 - 2008
-
Tpm*création - Infographiste PAO (Autre)- Sarrebourg 2008 - 2010
-
Advergie - Infographiste PAO (Autre)- Bouzonville 2010 - 2011
-
Aecp Conseil - Infographiste PAO (Marketing)- Bertrange 2014 - 2016
-
Imprimerie L'huillier - Infographiste PAO (Production)- Florange 2016 - 2017
-
Radio Lor'fm - Infographiste PAO (Communication)- Thionville 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
LEGION DE GENDARMERIE RHONE ALPES - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Bron 1998 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe ALTMEYER
-
Vit à :
METZ, France
-
Né le :
29 nov. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Rôliste depuis 1989, infographiste depuis 2005, et père de famille depuis 2015.
Profession :
Infographiste PAO
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
