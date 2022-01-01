Christophe BEYRIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FRANCAISE- Marrakech 1980 - 1984
-
Ecole De La Première Armée- Belfort 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Valdoie (Valdoie)- Valdoie 1985 - 1989
-
Collège René Goscinny- Valdoie 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Courbet- Belfort 1993 - 1996
-
Iut - Mesures-physiques- Montbeliard 1996 - 1999
-
EICN- Neuchatel 1999 - 2003
-
Dess Télédétection Et Imagerie Numérique- Toulouse 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Scot (Cnes) - Développeur (Informatique)- Toulouse 2004 - 2004
-
TRESOR PUBLIC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse 2005 - 2005
-
Cpam De La Haute-garonne - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse 2006 - 2006
-
Acadomia - Instituteur (Autre)- PERPIGNAN 2006 - maintenant
-
Formathome (Fnac) - Informaticien (Informatique)- Perpignan 2007 - maintenant
-
CAA - Formateur (Informatique)- Paris 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BEYRIA
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Expert Informatique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
États-Unis - Islande - Italie - Royaume-Uni