Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Queven 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Le Ronquedo- Queven 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1992 - 1993
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Ploemeur
1Ã¨re et terminale STL option chimie de laboratoire1993 - 1996
-
Iut Génie Des Procédés- Saint nazaire 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Egm 34/1 Drancy - Gre Vol (Autre)- Drancy 2002 - 2006
-
CTGN ROSNY SOUS BOIS- Rosny sous bois 2006 - 2012
-
Stsic La Roche Sur Yon - Ggd 85- La roche sur yon 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BLANC
-
Vit Ã :
LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pas de panique la photo c'est pour bientôt !!
Profession :
Militaire
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
