Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Robert Schuman (Etrechy)- Etrechy 1977 - 1982
Collège Le Roussay- Etrechy 1982 - 1986
Lycée Jean-baptiste Corot - Le Château- Savigny sur orge 1987 - 1990
Lycée Jean Lurçat- Paris 1990 - 1992
EAD- Paris 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
Pcemf-itc - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Torfou 1995 - 1996
NOUVELLE RELIURE INDUSTRIELLE - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Auxerre 1997 - 2006
SIRC - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Marigny le chatel 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe BLARD
Vit à :
SAULX LES CHARTREUX, France
Né le :
28 févr. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur commercial
Mes goûts et passions
