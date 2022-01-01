Christophe BOUCHEREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Caf De La Vendée  - Agent administratif (Administratif)

     -  La roche sur yon 2009 - maintenant

  • Caf De La Vendée  - Agent administratif (Administratif)

     -  La roche sur yon 2009 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour Bonjour, que de bons souvenirs de voir ces photos ! hesitez pas à me contacter pour discuter du bon vieux temps, a bientot !

  • Profession :

    EmployÃ© administratif

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :