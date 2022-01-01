Christophe BOUGERET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Poulin (Chaulnes)- Chaulnes 1976 - 1984
-
Collège- Chaulnes 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Marguerite De Flandre- Gondecourt 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Faidherbe- Lille 1991 - 1994
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DE NANTES- Nantes 1994 - 1997
-
ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE DE MONTREAL- Montréal 1996 - 1997
Parcours club
-
ECURIES DE LA MARLIERE- Chaulnes 1982 - 1986
-
Centre Equestre Beauséjour- Vertou 1994 - 1996
-
COURS ALBERT GUEFFIER- Nantes 1994 - 1996
-
Centre équestre De Seclin- Seclin 1996 - 1996
-
La Bouquetière- Hyeres 1997 - 1998
-
Centre équestre Le Galop- Sannois 1998 - 2007
-
AUFRERE- Courbevoie 2001 - 2004
-
Aubance Equitation- Vauchretien 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Valeo- AMIENS 1995 - 1995
-
Transport (Matra)- LILLE 1996 - 1996
-
SYSTELIA- Carqueiranne 1997 - 1998
-
Thales Communications (Thales)- COLOMBES 1998 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
MALBOUSQUET- Toulon 1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BOUGERET
-
Vit à :
COURBEVOIE, France
-
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
