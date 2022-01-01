Christophe BOULET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CAUDRON- Bruay la buissiere 1976 - 1983
-
Collège Albert Camus- Bruay la buissiere 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Carnot- Bruay la buissiere 1988 - 1991
-
Université Des Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (Ustl) : Lille I- Lille 1991 - 1998
-
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BOULET
-
Vit Ã :
ST IVES, Royaume-Uni
-
NÃ© le :
13 nov. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut !
Contactez moi si vous me reconnaissez !
Profession :
Project Manager / Chef de Projet
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Italie - Japon - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
-
