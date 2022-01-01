Christophe BOYER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Barby)- Barby 1977 - 1979
Ecole Village Ecole (Saint Jorioz)- Saint jorioz 1979 - 1981
Collège Jean Monnet- Saint jorioz 1981 - 1986
Lycée Gabriel Fauré- Annecy 1986 - 1989
ESARC- Grenoble 1989 - 1991
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe BOYER
Vit à :
ANNECY, France
Né le :
7 févr. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gerant de Sarl
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
