Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à AnnecyLe résultat du brevet à Annecy

Greg WERNER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • K  - Commerçant (Autre)

     -  Annecy

    Associé et salarié

    1995 - 1996

  • GENSET  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1999 - maintenant

  • GENSET OLIGOS  - Key account manager (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1999 - 2002

  • CIS BIO INTERNATIONAL  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saclay 2002 - 2007

  • SPINX TECHNOLOGIES  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Geneve 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Greg WERNER

  • Vit à :

    ANNECY, France

  • Né le :

    14 juin 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je viens d'etre de nouveau papa avec un petit garçon, Ethan !
    A+

    Greg

  • Profession :

    Directeur Ventes & Marketing - Europe

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :