RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à AnnecyLe résultat du brevet à Annecy
Greg WERNER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Hutins (Annemasse)- Annemasse 1976 - 1979
-
ECOLE VAUGELAS- Annecy 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Les Balmettes- Annecy 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Gabriel Fauré - Autre (Voie générale)- Annecy 1989 - 1992
-
Université De Savoie : Chambery- Chambery 1992 - 1995
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1995 - 1998
-
DESS BIOTECHCO- Grenoble 1998 - 1999
Parcours club
-
VLC- Chambery
Président 93-95 ( le bon temps...)1993 - 2005
-
Biotechco Promotion- Grenoble 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
K - Commerçant (Autre)- Annecy
Associé et salarié1995 - 1996
-
GENSET - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1999 - maintenant
-
GENSET OLIGOS - Key account manager (Commercial)- Paris 1999 - 2002
-
CIS BIO INTERNATIONAL - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Saclay 2002 - 2007
-
SPINX TECHNOLOGIES - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Geneve 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Greg WERNER
-
Vit à :
ANNECY, France
-
Né le :
14 juin 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je viens d'etre de nouveau papa avec un petit garçon, Ethan !
A+
Greg
Profession :
Directeur Ventes & Marketing - Europe
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1