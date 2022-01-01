Christophe BRUZEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • E-leclerc Oloron  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Oloron sainte marie

    Responsable rayon Informatique et Audiovisuel

    1999 - 2000

  • LITE COMPUTER  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Toulouse

    Responsable LITE COMPUTER et Micro FOX

    2000 - 2000

  • BUT  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Mont de marsan

    Responsable Rayon Micro Informatique

    2000 - 2001

  • Lycée Gaston Crampe  - Responsable service informatique (Informatique)

     -  Aire sur l'adour

    Assistance informatique et audiovisuel, formation enseignant et élèves, administrateur réseaux, responsable achat..

    2001 - 2003

  • Louis Darmante  - Responsable service informatique (Informatique)

     -  Capbreton

    Assistance informatique et audiovisuel, formation enseignant et élèves, administrateur réseaux, responsable achat.

    2003 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 1 enfant Cloè.

  • Profession :

    Technicien Informatique AudioVisuel FPT Aquitaine

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

