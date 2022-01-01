Christophe BRUZEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LEON- Bayonne 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE LARGENTE- Bayonne 1986 - 1988
-
Collège Marracq- Bayonne 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Ambroise Croizat- Tarnos 1993 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
E-leclerc Oloron - Commercial (Commercial)- Oloron sainte marie
Responsable rayon Informatique et Audiovisuel1999 - 2000
-
LITE COMPUTER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse
Responsable LITE COMPUTER et Micro FOX2000 - 2000
-
BUT - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Mont de marsan
Responsable Rayon Micro Informatique2000 - 2001
-
Lycée Gaston Crampe - Responsable service informatique (Informatique)- Aire sur l'adour
Assistance informatique et audiovisuel, formation enseignant et élèves, administrateur réseaux, responsable achat..2001 - 2003
-
Louis Darmante - Responsable service informatique (Informatique)- Capbreton
Assistance informatique et audiovisuel, formation enseignant et élèves, administrateur réseaux, responsable achat.2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BRUZEAU
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARTIN DE HINX, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 1 enfant Cloè.
Profession :
Technicien Informatique AudioVisuel FPT Aquitaine
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2