Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Victor Schoelcher (Guer)- Guer 1979 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
Boucherie Etienne Yannick - Apprenti (Autre)- Guer 1989 - 1992
Salaison Table Ronde - Ouvrier- Guer 1994 - 1998
Ste Olympig - Ouvrier de production- Josselin 1998 - 2003
SUPER U JOSSELIN - Boucher- Josselin 2003 - 2004
Boucherie Gouello Jean-paul - Ouvrier- Pontivy 2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
64 ° Ri- Coetquidan bellevue 1992 - 1993
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe CADORET
Vit à :
MALGUENAC, France
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Boucher
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
