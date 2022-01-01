Christophe CALASNIVES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT DOMINIQUE- Pau 1971 - maintenant
-
Lycée Privé Saint-dominique- Pau 1972 - 1986
-
Lycée Privé Immaculée Conception Beau Frêne- Pau 1985 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CALASNIVES
-
Vit à :
BUROS, France
-
Né le :
12 avril 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Et oui toujours sur PAU !
Profession :
Responsable achats
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe CALASNIVES a reconnu Christophe HOUERT sur la photo CE1?
-
Christophe CALASNIVES a reconnu Nicolas PANGAUD sur la photo CE1?
-
Christophe CALASNIVES a reconnu Christophe CALASNIVES sur la photo CE1?
-
Christophe CALASNIVES a reconnu Eric OURCIVAL sur la photo CE1?
-
Christophe CALASNIVES a reconnu Nathalie BUSQUET (DRIOTON) sur la photo CE1?
-
Christophe CALASNIVES a reconnu Christophe CALASNIVES sur la photo CE1?