Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JULES MICHELET- Villenave d'ornon 1975 - 1980
Collège Chambéry- Villenave d'ornon 1980 - 1983
Lycée Victor Louis (Anc Lycée De Talence)- Talence 1984 - 1990
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1990 - 1992
EPSI- Bordeaux 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Euralys Agro-vigne - Informaticien (Informatique)- Izon 1994 - 1996
DATAVANCE INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1997 - 2002
Devoteam - Informaticien (Informatique)- MARSEILLE 2002 - 2003
NEXTEC SYSTEMS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Aix en provence 2004 - 2004
SYSTEMAT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Marseille 2004 - 2006
Ares - Informaticien (Informatique)- AIX EN PROVENCE 2006 - 2008
NEXTEC SYSTEMS - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Aix en provence 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe CARE
Vit à :
GIGNAC LA NERTHE, France
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Selon qui vous êtes, nous avons plus ou moins d'années à rattraper ;)
Le mieux est de se recontacter !!
A bientôt !
Christophe
Profession :
Ingénieur en informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
