Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Henri Wallon (Roussillon)- Roussillon 1977 - 1982
-
Collège De L'edit- Roussillon 1982 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Privé Les Ayencins- Le peage de roussillon 1988 - 1991
Parcours club
-
Ec Vienne-pont Eveque- Vienne 1988 - 1989
-
VCR- Les roches de condrieu 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Tulle (Ciga)- Tulle 1991 - 1991
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Chaumont (Esog)- Chaumont 1993 - 1993
-
Escadron De Gendarmerie Mobile 11/5- Bron 1993 - 1998
-
Egm 11/5 Bron- Bron 1993 - 1998
-
Escadron 25/1 De Gendarmerie Mobile- Maisons alfort 1998 - 1998
-
LGMIF- Maisons alfort 1998 - 2000
-
Gendarmerie Sartrouville- Sartrouville 2000 - 2004
-
BT PARIS BASTION XIV- Paris 2004 - 2007
-
BRIGADE DE GENDARMERIE DE ST GILLES LES BAINS- Saint gilles les bains 2007 - 2011
-
Brigade De Gendarmerie De Besseges- Besseges 2011 - 2015
-
Brigade De Gendarmerie De Petit Bourg - Gendarme- Pointe Ã pitre 2015 - 2019
-
Ecole Officiers Gendarmerie Nationale (Eogn)- Melun 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CHRISTOPHE CELLARD (CELLARD)
-
Vit Ã :
MELUN, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 dÃ©c. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fonctionnaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - - Maurice - Italie - - - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - - Royaume-Uni
-
