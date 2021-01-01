Christophe CROMBEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE BENNECOURT- Bennecourt 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Saint-adjutor- Vernon 1982 - 1989
-
INSTITUT LEMONNIER- Caen 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Marcel Sembat- Sotteville les rouen
electronique F31991 - 1993
-
LYCEE MARCEL SEMBAT- Rouen 1991 - 1993
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre
geii et technico commercial1993 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
1 Er Regiment Du Train- Paris 1998 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CROMBEZ
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - Islande - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
