Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-sébastien- Vaugneray 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel François Cevert- Ecully 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Professionnel De La Sepr- Lyon 1993 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
CARPIAGNE- Cassis
Bitard puis 1 ere classe à la reforme lol1996 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Sanofi Pasteur (Sanofi)- MARCY L'ETOILE 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DELAGE
-
Vit à :
VAUGNERAY, France
-
Né le :
29 oct. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
