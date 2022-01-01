Christophe DELEAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Jean Bosco (Chambery)- Chambery 1970 - 1977
-
Collège Louise De Savoie- Chambery 1978 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
7 Rcs- Besancon
magasinier 2B1985 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Savoicolor/prosol - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Chambery 1987 - 1991
-
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)-
caissier patineur gestionnaire bazar adjoint charcuterie coupe fromage coupe rotisserie1991 - 1998
-
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- NIORT
charcuterie coupe fromage coupe rotisserie1999 - 2000
-
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)-
charcuterie coupe fromage coupe rotisserie2000 - 2002
-
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)-
charcuterie coupe fromage coupe rotisserie2002 - 2003
-
Utile - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Tencin
responsable magasin2006 - 2013
-
Metro Cash & Carry - ChargÃ© relations ClientÃ¨le (Commercial)- CHAMBERY 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe DELEAN
-
Vit Ã :
RAVOIRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 avril 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marie 1 enfant
Profession :
Manager de rayon
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Turquie
Australie - Canada - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon
-
