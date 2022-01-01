Christophe DELEAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 7 Rcs

     -  Besancon

    magasinier 2B

    1985 - 1986

Parcours entreprise

  • Savoicolor/prosol  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Chambery 1987 - 1991

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     - 

    caissier patineur gestionnaire bazar adjoint charcuterie coupe fromage coupe rotisserie

    1991 - 1998

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  NIORT

    charcuterie coupe fromage coupe rotisserie

    1999 - 2000

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     - 

    charcuterie coupe fromage coupe rotisserie

    2000 - 2002

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     - 

    charcuterie coupe fromage coupe rotisserie

    2002 - 2003

  • Utile  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Tencin

    responsable magasin

    2006 - 2013

  • Metro Cash & Carry  - ChargÃ© relations ClientÃ¨le (Commercial)

     -  CHAMBERY 2013 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe DELEAN

  • Vit Ã  :

    RAVOIRE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    20 avril 1967 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marie 1 enfant

  • Profession :

    Manager de rayon

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :