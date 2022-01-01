Christophe DUBIEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Jardiniers (Montmerle Sur Saone)- Montmerle sur saone 1992 - 1997
-
Collège- Thoissey
Eleve en 6Ã¨me A(97-98),5Ã¨me B(98-99),4Ã¨me C(99-2000),3Ã¨me A(2000-2001)1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Aiguerande- Belleville
Etudiant dans la filiÃ¨re Economique et Sociale2001 - 2005
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon
Etudiant dans la filiÃ¨re Histoire/Sciences Politiques2005 - 2006
-
SCIENCES U- Lyon
Etudiant en Informatique de gestion option ARLE2006 - 2008
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION LA MACHE- Lyon
Etudiant en licence STIC2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Jckb International - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Lyon 2007 - 2007
-
Ntsi Sécurité Informatique - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Dardilly 2008 - 2008
-
Euriware - Administrateur Documentum (Informatique)- LYON 2008 - 2015
-
Davidson Consulting - Consultant Documentum (Informatique)- Lyon 2015 - 2016
-
Emc² Computer System - Technical Support Engineer (Informatique)- Nanterre 2016 - 2017
-
Opentext Corporation - Technical Support Engineer (Informatique)- Paris la defense 2017 - 2020
-
ABAS FRANCE - Consultant infrastructure (Informatique)- Rillieux la pape 2020 - 2021
-
Opentext Corporation - Sr. Technical Support Specialist (Informatique)- Paris la defense 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe DUBIEN
-
Vit Ã :
ARNAS, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 avril 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous ! Ceux qui me connaissent et qui m'apprécient sont le bienvenue ! ;-D
Profession :
Sr. Technical Support Specialist
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon
-
Christophe DUBIEN a ajoutÃ© Opentext Corporation Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DUBIEN a ajoutÃ© ABAS FRANCE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DUBIEN a ajoutÃ© Opentext Corporation Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DUBIEN a ajoutÃ© Emc² Computer System Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DUBIEN a ajoutÃ© Davidson Consulting Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DUBIEN a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : ma fille
Naissance de notre fille Cléo
-
Christophe DUBIEN a reconnu Christophe DUBIEN sur la photo 3ème A (2000-2001)
-
Christophe DUBIEN a reconnu Christophe DUBIEN sur la photo 1ère ES 2 (2003-2004)
-
Christophe DUBIEN a reconnu Christophe DUBIEN sur la photo 5ème B (1998-1999)
-
Christophe DUBIEN a reconnu Christophe DUBIEN sur la photo CM 2 (1996-1997)
-
Christophe DUBIEN a reconnu Christophe DUBIEN sur la photo CM 1 (1995-1996)
-
Christophe DUBIEN a reconnu Christophe DUBIEN sur la photo CE 2 (1994-1995)
-
Christophe DUBIEN a reconnu Christophe DUBIEN sur la photo CP (1992-1993)
-
Christophe DUBIEN a reconnu Christophe DUBIEN sur la photo Tle ES 1 (2004-2005)