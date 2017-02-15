RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã Saint-PriestLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Saint-Priest
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Georges Brassens (Clerieux)- Clerieux 1986 - 1995
-
Collège Pays De L'herbasse- Saint donat sur l'herbasse 1996 - 1999
-
Iut - Techniques De Commercialisation - Université Jean Monnet- Roanne 2004 - 2006
-
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon 2006 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe ERRAZQUIN
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-PRIEST, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 oct. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Acheteur industriel
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
