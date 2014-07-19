Christophe FRANCOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • C.n.r.s.  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Ecully 1985 - 1990

  • CNRS IRPEACS  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Ecully 1985 - 1990

  • 68ème Régiment D'artillerie D'afrique

     -  La valbonne 1986 - 1986

  • INFONIE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lyon 1996 - 2002

  • Squash Club De Lyon  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Lyon 2000 - 2000

  • SILVACO  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Grenoble

    C++, Qt, Linux.

    2003 - 2005

  • Silvaco G.re.ce.  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Grenoble

    C++, Qt, Linux.

    2003 - 2005

  • SECURIMUT  - InÃ©gnieur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    Pour SECURIMUT, GOUPE MACIF : Assurance de Pret immobilier, webmaster, rÃ©seau, achat matÃ©riel, dÃ©veloppement c#. Expert en prÃ©lÃ¨vement / virement SEPA.

    2006 - maintenant

  • VFI  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lyon 1986 - 1987

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe FRANCOIS

  • Vit Ã  :

    LYON, France

  • NÃ© le :

    15 fÃ©vr. 1965 (57 ans)

    Je suis ingénieur en informatique, j'habite à lyon, :-)

    me joindre : christophefrancois@free.fr

    IngÃ©nieur informatique / Administrateur rÃ©seau

    2

