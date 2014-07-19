Christophe FRANCOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LEON JOUHAUX- Lyon 1970 - 1976
-
Collège Chaponnay- Lyon 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Ampère-saxe Annexe Du Lycée Ampère-bourse- Lyon
BAC D1980 - 1983
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Lyon 1983 - 1985
-
Iut+a+lyon+1- Lyon 1983 - 1985
-
CNAM- Lyon
Option informatique1987 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
C.n.r.s. - Informaticien (Informatique)- Ecully 1985 - 1990
-
CNRS IRPEACS - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Ecully 1985 - 1990
-
68ème Régiment D'artillerie D'afrique- La valbonne 1986 - 1986
-
INFONIE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 1996 - 2002
-
Squash Club De Lyon - Autre (Autre)- Lyon 2000 - 2000
-
SILVACO - Informaticien (Informatique)- Grenoble
C++, Qt, Linux.2003 - 2005
-
Silvaco G.re.ce. - Informaticien (Informatique)- Grenoble
C++, Qt, Linux.2003 - 2005
-
SECURIMUT - InÃ©gnieur informatique (Informatique)- Lyon
Pour SECURIMUT, GOUPE MACIF : Assurance de Pret immobilier, webmaster, rÃ©seau, achat matÃ©riel, dÃ©veloppement c#. Expert en prÃ©lÃ¨vement / virement SEPA.2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Lyon Métropole- Lyon 1986 - 2000
Parcours militaire
-
VFI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 1986 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe FRANCOIS
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 fÃ©vr. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis ingénieur en informatique, j'habite à lyon, :-)
me joindre : christophefrancois@free.fr
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur informatique / Administrateur rÃ©seau
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe FRANCOIS a ajoutÃ© 7 photos Ã son album 25 août
-
Christophe FRANCOIS a ajoutÃ© 2 photos Ã son album 25 août
-
Christophe FRANCOIS a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 25 août
-
Christophe FRANCOIS a reconnu Christophe FRANCOIS sur la photo CP
-
Christophe FRANCOIS a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 19 août