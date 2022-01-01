Christophe GILLES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE PUBLIC- Carentan 1976 - 1979
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Carentan)- Carentan 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Notre Dame- Carentan 1984 - 1986
-
Institut Agricole De L'abbaye- Montebourg 1986 - 1988
-
C.f.a Coutances- Coutances 1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Garage Lesage - Mécanicien auto (Autre)- Carentan 1989 - 1992
-
MARINS POMPIERS CHERBOURG - Pompier (Autre)- Cherbourg 1992 - 2000
-
Cooperative Isigny/ste Mere - Intérimaire (Autre)- Isigny sur mer 2000 - 2001
-
ASG - Agent de securité incendie (Autre)- Digulleville 2002 - 2003
-
SIPD - Intérimaire (Autre)- Carentan 2004 - 2005
-
VILLE DE CARENTAN - Adjoint technique (Technique)- Carentan 2005 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
MARINS POMPIERS- Cherbourg 1992 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Sapeur Pompier- Sainte mere eglise 2000 - 2003
-
Centre De Secours- Carentan 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe GILLES
-
Vit à :
CARENTAN, France
-
Né en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible