Christophe GUILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cmsb  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint benoit sur loire 1990 - 1993

  • LESAGE MANUTENTION  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint jean de la ruelle 1993 - 1998

  • Manpower  - ChargÃ© d'affaires (Commercial)

     -  Gien 1998 - 1999

  • Dactyl Buro  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Chartres 1999 - 2002

  • Adia  - Directeur d'agence (Commercial)

     -  BONNEVILLE 2006 - 2009

  • Adia  - Directeur d'agence (Commercial)

     -  LOUVIERS 2009 - 2011

  • Sfrh  - Responsable d'agence

     -  Evreux 2014 - maintenant

  • GROUPE ACTUAL  - Responsable d'agence

     -  Evreux 2016 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe GUILLET

  • Vit Ã  :

    ROUEN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    11 mai 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je serais ravi d'avoir des nouvelles de celles et ceux que j'ai croisé pendant les années école/collège/lycée

  • Profession :

    Responsable d'agence d'emploi

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :