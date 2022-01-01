Christophe GUILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Lancy (Chalette Sur Loing)- Chalette sur loing 1976 - 1980
Ecole Du Lancy Chalette/loing- Chalette sur loing 1976 - 1980
Collège Du Chinchon- Montargis 1980 - 1985
Lycée En Forêt- Montargis 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
Cmsb - Commercial (Commercial)- Saint benoit sur loire 1990 - 1993
LESAGE MANUTENTION - Commercial (Commercial)- Saint jean de la ruelle 1993 - 1998
Manpower - ChargÃ© d'affaires (Commercial)- Gien 1998 - 1999
Dactyl Buro - Commercial (Commercial)- Chartres 1999 - 2002
Adia - Directeur d'agence (Commercial)- BONNEVILLE 2006 - 2009
Adia - Directeur d'agence (Commercial)- LOUVIERS 2009 - 2011
Sfrh - Responsable d'agence- Evreux 2014 - maintenant
GROUPE ACTUAL - Responsable d'agence- Evreux 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe GUILLET
Vit Ã :
ROUEN, France
NÃ© le :
11 mai 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je serais ravi d'avoir des nouvelles de celles et ceux que j'ai croisé pendant les années école/collège/lycée
Profession :
Responsable d'agence d'emploi
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Madagascar - Sri Lanka - Tanzanie
