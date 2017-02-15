Christophe HAMELIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ECOLE SAINTE MADELEINE - Autre- Reims 1973 - 1981
Ets Sacré-coeur - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Reims 1981 - 1989
Pensionnat Du Sacré Coeur- Reims 1981 - 1989
ECOLE DES BEAUX ARTS - Autre- Reims 1989 - 1991
Ecole Supérieure D'art Et De Design - Autre- Reims 1991 - 1994
Dess Images De Synthèse Appliquées à La Communication - Autre- Strasbourg 1994 - 1995
Le Hordon- La toussuire 1981 - 1981
VIALIS - EmployÃ© de service communication (Communication)- Colmar
Designer graphique, Concepteur multimÃ©dia1995 - 1997
HDR COMMUNICATIONS - EmployÃ© de service communication (Communication)- Strasbourg
Designer graphique, Concepteur multimÃ©dia1997 - 1997
GROUPE CGI - EmployÃ© de service communication (Communication)- MontrÃ©al
Designer graphique, Concepteur multimÃ©dia1998 - 2000
MEDIAGRIF TECHNOLOGIES INTERACTIVES - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)- Longueuil
Designer graphique, Concepteur multimÃ©dia2000 - 2008
Streamtheworld - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)- MontrÃ©al
Designer graphique, Concepteur multimÃ©dia2008 - 2016
Le Groupe Master - Designer graphique (Marketing)- MontrÃ©al 2016 - maintenant
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe HAMELIN
Vit Ã :
BELOEIL, Canada
NÃ© en :
1970 (53 ans)
Bonjour,
Je vis au Québec depuis 1997...Si on s'est croisé durant ces 30 dernières années, je serais très content d'avoir de vos nouvelles :-))
Profession :
Designer Graphique
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
