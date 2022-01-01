Christophe HERTER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe HERTER

  • Vit Ã  :

    FOUGÃˆRES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    6 janv. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cariste

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages