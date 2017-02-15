Christophe LANGREE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Amedée Dunois- Boissy saint leger 1974 - 1980
-
Collège Les Saints Anges- Pontivy 1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
HOTEL DE BOURBON - Chef Executif (Autre)- Bourges
Obtention d'une Ã©toile Michelin1993 - 1995
-
Le Clos Du Chanoine - Administrateur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Saint malo
PropriÃ©taire, Ã©toilÃ© Michelin1996 - 2002
-
Bénétin - Administrateur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Rotheneuf
PropriÃ©taire2000 - 2004
-
W'sens - Chef Executif (Autre)- London
Pour les frÃ©res Pourcel2004 - 2005
-
Le Tahaa Private Island And Spa - Chef Executif (Autre)- Tahaa 2005 - 2006
-
François Plantation - Chef Executif (Autre)- Saint barthÃ©lemy
Consultant pour Pierre Gagnaire2006 - 2007
-
Hotel Restaurant **** Francois Plantation- Saint barthelemy 2006 - 2007
-
Hôtel De Matignon Paris- Paris
Chef des cuisines du 1er Ministre et de l'hÃ´tel Matignon2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe LANGREE
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-QUAY-PERROS, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 juin 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de cuisine Directeur de la restauration
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
