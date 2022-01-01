Christophe LELIEVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe LELIEVRE

  • Vit à :

    CHAMPIGNY SUR MARNE, France

  • Né le :

    26 déc. 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Mail =christophe.lelievre3@orange.fr

  • Profession :

    Chef de secteur BATI / bois

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages