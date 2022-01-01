Christophe MAMETZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    "Things are changing, but nothing changes... And still, there are changes".

  • Profession :

    Assistant administratif

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :