Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lp île De Flandres- Armentieres 1990 - 1992
Lycée Professionnel Beaupré- Haubourdin 1992 - 1994
Parcours militaire
CIGA AUXERRE- Auxerre 1995 - 1995
FORT DE CHARENTON- Maisons alfort
Employé administratif au Pool dactylo "Mémorial"1995 - 1996
DGGN- Paris
Employé administratif1996 - 1996
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe MAMETZ
Né le :
3 févr. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"Things are changing, but nothing changes... And still, there are changes".
Profession :
Assistant administratif