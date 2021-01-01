Christophe MORISSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Francis Carco (Chatillon Sur Seine)- Chatillon sur seine 1973 - 1978
Collège Fontaine Des Ducs- Chatillon sur seine 1978 - 1982
Lycée D Nisard- Chatillon sur seine 1982 - 1986
Université De Bourgogne : Dijon- Dijon 1986 - 1987
Lycée Le Castel- Dijon
BTS Informatique de Gestion1987 - 1989
Institut Des Techniques Informatiques (Itin)- Cergy 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
NIXDORF COMPUTER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cergy
Show-Room Infomart1991 - 1992
Nixdorf (Siemens) - Informaticien (Informatique)- CERGY
SIEMENS NIXDORF MUNICH SNI PLAISIR1992 - 1994
STORDATA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Versailles 1994 - 1998
ACP - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le chesnay 1998 - 1999
AEX TECHNOLOGY - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse 1999 - 2001
APX COMPUTER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse 2001 - 2005
Apx Synstar - Informaticien (Informatique)- Labege 2005 - 2011
BULL - Consultant (Informatique)- Toulouse 2011 - 2015
ATOS - Team Leader (Informatique)- Toulouse 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe MORISSET
Vit à :
MONTAIGUT SUR SAVE, France
Né en :
1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Data Management
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
